Border Police and Civil Administration personnel destroyed an illegal building Sunday in the Samarian outpost of Ein Amasa. They faced numerous obstacles, burning objects and violence from Jewish rioters in the area.

At one point a rioter set his dog on a Border police officer. The officer was bitten in the leg and taken to Beilinson hospital for medical treatment. Police arrested the suspected dog unleasher as well as another suspect of violence against police.

