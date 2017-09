Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Zarif said in a CNN interview that Iran has a number of options including reneging on the nuclear deal and going full speed ahead on its nuclear program.

Zarif emphasized that the program was designated for peaceful purposes and that Iran would not stray from the restrictions in the agreement.

Zarif claimed that Iran's ballistic missile program which included a launching of a missile Saturday which Iran claims can reach 2000 km, is "for defense purposes alone."