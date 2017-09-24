13:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 German rabbis to Jews: Go out and vote The rabbis of the German Association of Rabbis have called on Jews in Germany to vote in the general election taking place Sunday since a high voter turnout is expected to weaken the extremist parties.

