A 27-year-old resident of Modiin Illit has been arrested on suspicion of indecent acts against a young Bnei Brak girl. His remand was extended by the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court.
The man claimed that his evil inclination had overcome him.
13:11
News BriefsTishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17
Bnei Brak: Suspect arrested for indecent acts on minor
