  Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17

Bnei Brak: Suspect arrested for indecent acts on minor

A 27-year-old resident of Modiin Illit has been arrested on suspicion of indecent acts against a young Bnei Brak girl. His remand was extended by the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court.

The man claimed that his evil inclination had overcome him.

