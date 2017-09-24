MK Levy: The real traitor is Mohammad Bakri

Deputy Construction Minister MK Jackie Levy referred to Mohammad Bakri's attack on Israel.

Levy said that it is "unthinkable that Bakri, who enjoys public funding in Israel and grew up on Israeli stages should call on Arab countries not to maintain relations with us and call them traitors for doing so.

"The real traitor in this issue is Bakri, an ingrate who constantly shows his face and instead of being an example of peace, reveals himself as a supporter of terror whose goal is to deepen the schism between the Israeli and Palestinian people."