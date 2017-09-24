Lulavim,Etrogim will not be allowed on Temple Mount

The Jerusalem district police attorney stated that Jews will not be allowed to bring the four species during their visits to Temple Mount over the coming days of Sukkot.

Attorney Michael Frankenburg stated that the status quo around conduct on the mount prevents Jewish worship activity at Temple Mount, including carrying the four species.

Petitioner Yehuda Poeh responded by saying that "the attorney ignores the fact that this is a prohibition on Jewish worship while Muslims are given the freedom to worship and we will clarify the matter in a letter."