Three schoolbuses in Judea and Samaria caught fire over the past summer and only a miracle prevented a tragedy from occurring.

Parents said that its time to strike and close the schools in order to prevent such a tragedy from occurring.

"Buses are catching fire and kids escape them at the last minute, but we can't continue this indifference which endangers the lives of pupils," said attorney Avinoam Goelman of the Neriyah parents committee.