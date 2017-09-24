Mexico:'We're in critical hours for finding survivors'

Israeli rescue workers continue to work intensively at the sites of collapsed buildings in Mexico, trying to locate survivors of the earthquake which struck last week.

More than 300 people have been killed in the earthquake but apparently there are still trapped and missing people who can be reached. "It's clear that we are in the critical hours for finding living survivors, but from past experience we know that such a possibility exists," said Sammy Yehezkel, the commander of the Mexico rescue team.