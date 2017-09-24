Regev to A-G: Open investigation against Mohammad Bakri

Culture Minister Miri Regev has called on the Attorney-General to open an investigation against actor Mohammad Bakri after he visited Lebanon during the Palestine Week events taking place there.

In a Beirut press conference the actor said that "attempts to normalize relations with the Zionist enemy are akin to betrayal. This is a shameful and unacceptable act. The Zionist entity acts with racism and subdues any efforts of Palestinian [Israeli Arab] artists living in its territory.

"The fact that I am here in Lebanon is in itself a victory over the racist Zionist entity."