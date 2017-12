11:10 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Swastikas painted on abandoned Jerusalem building Swastikas have been sprayed on an abandoned building on Adam street in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in Jerusalem. Police have opened an investigation. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 24, 11:10 AM, 9/24/2017