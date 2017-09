MK David Bitan(Likud) sharply attacked Leah Goldin, mother of slain soldier Hadar Goldin for her criticism of his attempts to defend the government's stance on the disabled.

Bitan said that "I am the only one working for the disabled and you should be ashamed of yourself. You are inciting people against me after I have worked for them for years."

Goldin claimed that Bitan was "placing words of incitement in her mouth."