NBA commissioner proud of players refusal to meet Trump

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the Golden State Warriors not being invited to visit the White House:

“I was in favor of the team visiting the White House and thought it was a rare opportunity for these players to share their views directly with the President. I am disappointed that that will not happen. More importantly, I am proud of our players for taking an active role in their communities and continuing to speak out on critically important issues.”

President Trump didn't appreciate the comments by Warriors stating that they were hesitating to visit the White House and he came out on Twitter to say that he has rescinded the Warriors' invitation to the White House, saying it's an honor for a championship team to visit.