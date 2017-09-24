Ayalon freeway southbound reopened

The Ayalon freeway southbound has been reopened, after it had been blocked by a disabled persons protest Sunday morning.
Police report that the entry to the freeway from Road 5 has been reopened but the Seven Stars exit at Herzliya is still blocked.
Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17
