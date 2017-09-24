09:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 8-yr-old hit, moderately injured on Jerusalem street An 8-year-old child was hit by a car while crossing Henrietta Szold street in Jerusalem. MDA teams evacuated the girl to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in moderate condition The driver of the car was detained by police. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 24, 09:40 AM, 9/24/2017