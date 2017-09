09:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Shari Arison sells 49% of her shares in Bank Hapoalim Shari Arison, who has a holding stake in Bank Hapoalim, has sold 49% of her shares in the bank, according to a statement Sunday morning by the bank to the Israeli stock exchange.

