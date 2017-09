09:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Tishrei 4, 5778 , 24/09/17 Maayanei Hayeshua: 83 babies born over festival The Maayanei Hayeshua hospital in Bnei Brak reported that there were 83 births during the course of the Rosh Hashanah festival, with the first child being born at 7:30 PM Wednesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs