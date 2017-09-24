Kahlon opposes veto clauses against Supreme Court

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon is opposed to the veto clause being promoted by ministers Bennett and Shaked to bypass Supreme Court decisions cancelling Knesset laws.

Kahlon said that he did not like the Supreme Court rulings on conscription and on the taxation of third apartments, a law which he himself promoted, but said in a radio interview that "I don't want to live in a country which does not have judicial auditing and in which people disappear at night." Kahlon says that it is possible to correct these decisions through legislation, but not by bypassing the courts.