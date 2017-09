23:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5778 , 23/09/17 Tishrei 3, 5778 , 23/09/17 London: Noxious substance sprayed at Stratford station Six people were injured on Saturday evening after a group of men sprayed a noxious substance at people near Stratford station in London. ► ◄ Last Briefs