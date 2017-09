22:57 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5778 , 23/09/17 Tishrei 3, 5778 , 23/09/17 Mike Pence: UN Human Rights Council doesn't deserve its name US Vice Pres. Pence berates UNHRC, quotes Pres. Trump who called organization "an embarrassment." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs