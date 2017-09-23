20:18 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5778 , 23/09/17 Tishrei 3, 5778 , 23/09/17 Earthquake in North Korea A minor earthquake occurred on Saturday in North Korea. According to the Chinese Earthquake Administration, the quake is not likely to be the result of a nuclear explosion, and displayed characteristics of a natural quake. ► ◄ Last Briefs