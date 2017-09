20:09 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 3, 5778 , 23/09/17 Tishrei 3, 5778 , 23/09/17 Turkey detains 26 ISIS terrorists Turkey's Anadolu news agency on Saturday said authorities detained 36 people suspected of connections to ISIS. 31 of the detainees are foreigners, the state news agency noted. ► ◄ Last Briefs