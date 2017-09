Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday told French newspaper Le Figaro that he will not prevent Hezbollah from having weapons as long as "Israel continues violating international decisions."

Aoun also claimed Israel "occupies" 30 kilometers of Lebanese territory and "refuses to respect the right of return of the Palestinians who came to Lebanon" in 1948.

Israel cannot have the right to start a war, while "others" don't have the right to bear arms, he claimed.