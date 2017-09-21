Germany adopts international definition of anti-Semitism

Germany on Wednesday formally accepted an international definition of anti-Semitism in a move designed to provide clarity for the prosecution of related crimes, JTA reports.

The German Cabinet announced it unanimously adopted the working definition promoted by the International Alliance for Holocaust Remembrance, a body with 31 member states.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)