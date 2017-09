U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has reached a decision on whether to recertify Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, but he would not reveal that decision, AFP reports.

"I have decided," Trump told journalists when asked about an October 15 deadline to re-up the agreement.

