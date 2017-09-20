French prosecutors: Jewish woman's murder was anti-Semitic crime

French prosecutors investigating the April slaying of a Jewish woman by her neighbor on Wednesday said for the first time that her killing was an anti-Semitic hate crime, JTA reports.

The characterization by prosecutors in the death of Sarah Halimi followed months of lobbying and protest by French Jews, who were outraged by the absence of aggravated circumstances in the indictment against Traore Kobili.

