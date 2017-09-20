PFLP terrorist who lied to get U.S. citizenship deported

Rasmea Odeh, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist who in 1969 murdered two Jewish college students and injured nine others in a Jerusalem bombing, on Tuesday boarded a plane to Jordan after a court ordered her to be deported, JTA reports.

Odeh, 70, was ordered to leave last month by a U.S. federal court in Detroit after she lied about her involvement in terror in Israel to illegally obtain U.S. citizenship.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)