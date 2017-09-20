Danon on Abbas's remarks: Lies and incitement

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, reacted on Wednesday to the UN address by Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

“Mahmoud Abbas has spread falsehoods from the UN podium which encourage hate, instead of ending the education towards violence in the PA. Today’s lies and excuses have proven once again that the Palestinian leadership is a serial evader of peace,” said Danon.

