Abbas: Israeli 'occupation' can't continue

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday used his speech at the UN General Assembly to attack Israel, as he has done in past speeches as well.

The UN bears a legal, political, moral and humanitarian obligation to end Israeli “occupation”, he continued, adding that Israeli “occupation” breeds incitement and violence.

