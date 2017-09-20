Abbas praises Trump's seriousness about peace

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday praised U.S. Donald Trump for his efforts to resume peace talks between Israel and the PA.

Speaking at a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Abbas said the meeting attested to the president’s seriousness about reaching a Middle East peace deal soon.

