An IDF delegation of approximately 70 men and women departed for Mexico on Wednesday to aid in the relief efforts following the 7.1 magnitude earthquake which hit the country.

Of those 70 soldiers, 25 are engineers who will evaluate the damage and provide assessments and assistance in the disaster zone.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)