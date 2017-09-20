14:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 3 US Congressmen arrested outside of Trump Tower in immigration protest Democratic Reps. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois, Raul Grijalva of Arizona and Adriano Espaillat of New York were arrested by New York City Police for demonstrating outside Trump Tower in New York. ► ◄ Last Briefs