13:23 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Only 3 pistols returned in police amnesty program A police program aiming to collect illegal guns in the Arab sector was a resounding failure. Only 16 guns were given to police, with 3 coming from the Arab sector. Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan said that "our theory of weapons collection has failed, and the handling of the problem requires intelligence gathering, enforcement, and entry of police forces into places where illegal weapons are held."