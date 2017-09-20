Eztion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman said that he has no intention to apologize for his remarks against Civil Administration officials. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has ordered a total cutoff of contact as punishment.
Gush Etzion head: "No intention to apologize"
