12:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Gush Etzion head: "No intention to apologize" Eztion Regional Council head Shlomo Neeman said that he has no intention to apologize for his remarks against Civil Administration officials. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has ordered a total cutoff of contact as punishment. ► ◄ Last Briefs