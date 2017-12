11:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 IDF Chief: "Nasrallah a legitimate target for assassination" IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot told Walla that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is a legitimate target for assassination. "He is a legitimate target once we know that he is acting against us. I look at the past decade, and I conclude that he has learned his lesson. At the same time, we closely monitor and know exactly what Hezbollah has built in the same decade. If reality on the ground changes, his organization and himself are a legitimate target” Eizenkot said. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 20, 11:54 AM, 9/20/2017