Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Kahlon says he will oppose Bennett's plan to restrict Supreme Court Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) announced that he will oppose Education Minister Naftali Bennett's plan to restrict the Supreme Court. In an interview with 101.5 FM, Kachlon said that "the strong want a weak Supreme Court because it gets in their way. I don't want to live in a country without judicial review."