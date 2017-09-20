11:15 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Likud falls to 24 seats in new poll In a new poll carried out by Yediot Achronot, the ruling Likud party would fall to 24 seats should elections be held tomorrow. The Zionist Union would receive 22 seats, and Yesh Atid would be the third-largest party in the Knesset with 18 seats. ► ◄ Last Briefs