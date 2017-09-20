11:06 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Nine Arabs from Silwan indicted for planning attack The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against nine Arab members of a cell operating in Silwan who were involved in planning a shooting attack against security forces. The suspects also burned a security vehicle in the past. ► ◄ Last Briefs