Police buy food for Holocaust survivor arrested for shoplifting

Police were summoned to a supermarket after an elderly Holocaust survivor was arrested for shoplifting food from the store. Upon learning that she had no food for Rosh Hashanah, officers paid for the food out of their own pocket.