10:56 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Hadera resident suspected for spilling acid on his wife A 69-year-old resident of Hadera is suspected of spilling acid on his wife's face during an argument. She was evacuated to the hospital and filed a police complaint against him.