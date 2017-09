10:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 IDF Chief of Staff: "Claims of a feminist takeover in the IDF are ridiculous" IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot told Ynet that the claims that the IDF has been hijacked by a feminist agenda "are ridiculous". Eizenkot said that "anyone who tries to turn [mixed-gender units] into a religious or secular matter, or thinks it stems from a feminist agenda, makes ridiculous claims." ► ◄ Last Briefs