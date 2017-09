10:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Report: Sisi and Netanyahu discussed a regional summit President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Prime Minister discussed planning a regional summit when they spoke Tuesday, Lebanon-based Al Akhbar reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs