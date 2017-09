10:22 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 IDF Chief Rabbi: "Aid delegation to Mexico-for the sake of heaven" IDF Chief Rabbi Eyal Karim addressed the IDF aid delegation that will take off for Mexico at 3 PM on Wednesday. "We were required to respond in real time with the preparations for the IDF delegation to Mexico. It has many complexities involved because of the holiday and then Shabbat, but we are doing it out of great devotion and for the sake of heaven." ► ◄ Last Briefs