10:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Girl hit by car in Rahat, condition unknown A 5-year old girl was hit by a car in the Bedouin city of Rahat, near Beer Sheva. She was evacuated to Beer Sheva's Soroka Hospital.