09:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Danon: "Not easy in the UN, but we will be victorious" Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations told Arutz Sheva that Israeli will end up victorious at the UN despite the many challenges. "You have to hear the lies and incitement - and fight them," he said. "I respond to every lie and we succeed in changing things. For example, when the Venezuelan ambassador compared IDF soldiers to Nazis, we demanded that he apologize and so he did. It's not easy for us, but in the end, we win. " ► ◄ Last Briefs