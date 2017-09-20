09:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elor Azariya gets holiday furlough from prison Jailed IDF soldier Elor Azariya was granted leave from prison in order to spend the Rosh Hashanah holiday with his family. He will leave Wednesday morning, and will be obligated to return to prison at 9 AM on Sunday. ► ◄ Last Briefs