09:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 MK Moses: "Supreme Court has taken control in every area of our lives" MK Eliezer Moses (UTJ) slammed the Supreme Court in an interview with Arutz Sheva. "It no secret that the Supreme Court has taken control in every area of our lives, and if this continues, it is possible to dismantle the Knesset and allow the Supreme Court to run the country," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs