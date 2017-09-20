A collision between a minibus and a car in northern Israel's Movil Junction injured 15. The injured were evacuated to a number of hospitals, and police are investigating the incident.
|
08:48
Reported
News BriefsElul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17
15 hurt in northern Israeli car accident
A collision between a minibus and a car in northern Israel's Movil Junction injured 15. The injured were evacuated to a number of hospitals, and police are investigating the incident.
Other archived news briefs:Sep 20, 08:48 AM, 9/20/2017