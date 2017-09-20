08:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 15 hurt in northern Israeli car accident A collision between a minibus and a car in northern Israel's Movil Junction injured 15. The injured were evacuated to a number of hospitals, and police are investigating the incident. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 20, 08:48 AM, 9/20/2017