08:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Arab resident of Tamra arrested for throwing fireworks An Arab resident of Tamra was arrested on suspicion of throwing fireworks at a house. No one was harmed. The incident is apparently part of a conflict between two families in the city. Two other people were detained for questioning by the police.