08:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Elul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17 Report: Abbas refuse to release joint statement with Trump Al Quds reports that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas refused to release a joint statement with President Donald Trump after Trump refused to call for a Palestinian State and call for an end to the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria.