Al Quds reports that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas refused to release a joint statement with President Donald Trump after Trump refused to call for a Palestinian State and call for an end to the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria.
|
08:34
Reported
News BriefsElul 29, 5777 , 20/09/17
Report: Abbas refuse to release joint statement with Trump
Al Quds reports that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas refused to release a joint statement with President Donald Trump after Trump refused to call for a Palestinian State and call for an end to the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria.
Last Briefs