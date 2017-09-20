Danon: "Israel has many friends around the world"

The Israeli delegation to the UN produced a video in which Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and a host of other ambassadors from around the world wish Israel a happy new year.

Ambassador Danon said, "We have many friends around the world, true allies who support Israel at the UN and wish us a happy new year. We thank them for standing with Israel and look forward to bringing significant changes to the UN together, a happy new year and a happy holiday for all of Israel! "